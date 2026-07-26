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Cycling superstar Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for fifth time

NPR | By Debbie Elliott,
Christopher Harland-DunawayMichael Levitt
Published July 26, 2026 at 4:46 PM EDT

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France. He's so good, some can't help but wonder if he's the greatest of all time.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Christopher Harland-Dunaway
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.