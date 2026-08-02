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Sunday Puzzle: Backward Brands

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published August 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

Every answer is a brand name that spells something in reverse.
Ex. Soap / A word meaning "placed" --> DIAL / LAID

1. Laundry detergent / Make changes in text

2. Drink mix / Flying pest

3. Canned meat / Contents of an atlas

4. Chewable antacid tablets / Obscene material

5. Cosmetics and skin-care products / Exploding star

6. Rental cars / Part of the Hindu trinity

7. Bygone Swedish car / Sounds of sheep

8. Bottled water / Easily fooled

9. Japanese watches and clocks / Natives of the Sooner State

10. Wafer cookies / Bold poker bet (2 words)

11. [phonetic] Candy bar consisting of a wafer covered with chocolate / Bit of strategy

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Evan Kalish, of Bayside, N.Y. There is a set of five five-letter words that vary by just their middle letter. If the middle is any letter from K through O, it makes a common word. However, no other letter can go in the middle to complete a word. What words are these?

Challenge answer: Hokey, holey, homey, honey, hooey

Winner

Heather Kay of Okemos, Michigan

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a type of exercise equipment in three syllables. Remove the two middle letters and you'll name a means of transportation. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 6 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).