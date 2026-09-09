Retired WNBA legend Tina Charles shares who to watch in FIBA World Cup

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

WNBA legend Tina Charles retired in May after a 15-year career as a player, but wasted no time getting back in the game. She is breaking down the action as a studio analyst with TNT Sports for viewers of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup that is underway right now in Berlin. And she joins us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

TINA CHARLES: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

DETROW: So U.S. is off to a dominant start - clinched a ticket to the knockout stage yesterday with big win against Czechia. What is standing out to you? Who is standing out to you?

CHARLES: For me, it's just the team in its entirety, right? Like, I think they're in a really good space, or place. What I like is that we've seen different versions of this team already. Like, we've seen them dictate games with their pace, depth and defense, but we also seen them have to grind one out. That Italy game tested them, and then you saw how they responded against Czechia. To me, that's what you want going into single elimination. Like, you know you can win when everything is going well, but now you also know you can win when it's not.

DETROW: What are you seeing from other teams? What other countries are standing out to you?

CHARLES: The other team that stood out to me is definitely France and just the way they're able to play at a high level - Gabby Williams leading that team. But just the fact that she's able to lead the team consistently, they're able to play at a high level. There's no drop-off regardless of who's in the game. You have Dominique Malonga. You have Marine Johannes. They have a three-headed monster over there, and they're sniffing out gold, you know? I think they're ranked No. 1 right now, over USA. So it's really great to see how the gap is closing, and I think it's just really great for women's sports, for women's basketball fans, alike.

DETROW: One of the interesting things with a tournament like this is how quickly a team can gel, right? These are all standout players in the WNBA playing on their own teams. There's been a lot of high-level competition in the WNBA this year. There's been a lot of tension. Are you seeing any of that affect them as teammates, or do you feel like they're clicking?

CHARLES: No. I feel like they're clicking. I mean, you have to know when you're playing for USA, you have to redefine what a good game is, right? Like, who you are to your WNBA team may only be needed for five to 10 minutes, and so you definitely have to check your ego. You have to become a complete player. It's sometimes uncomfortable because only one or two players get to have their normal role and play the way that, naturally, that they play.

DETROW: Yeah. As we get into the knockout round, who's one player we should keep an eye on that you think is the key to success for USA?

CHARLES: One player to keep an eye on? That's tough.

DETROW: You could do two or three.

CHARLES: All right, two, yeah. I will say Breanna Stewart, who's a stabilizer for USA, who does a lot of things outside of scoring with her leadership, facilitating, running the floor hard, defense, rebounding. She's just an all-around player.

And I'll say Jackie Young. She's been the most dependable player for USA, the most consistent when you need a big moment, when you need that rebound, the way she's able to attack close outs. You know, her game doesn't depend on just one thing.

Chelsea Gray, who's the leader of the team, and just the big charge that she took against Italy, just sacrificing her body. It just really shows that it's all about just making plays that impact winning.

And you can't forget the Young and Turnt (ph) crew (laughter)...

DETROW: Yeah.

CHARLES: ...As they call themselves - coming off the bench and keeping pace high and changing the energy. Every person on that team matters, regardless if you play five minutes or zero minutes, right? It's the energy you're coming with when the players are coming off the floor and applauding them and making sure that everybody's locked in. Everybody has a role.

DETROW: Specifically, we started the conversation talking about how people have different roles on a team like this than they would normally. With all the focus on Caitlin Clark not being on the Olympic roster, being on this roster, what has caught your eye about her role on the team?

CHARLES: What's caught my eye about Caitlin Clark is just her poise. You know, being - when she comes in as the point guard, just the attention that she draws just because of her shooting range, but how she's able to use that attention to create for others and her teammates around her. But, you know, she's a great player. She plays at a high level. She holds herself to a very, very high standard. And as I've said it before, it's not fair to isolate her from USA basketball with what she does and what the team is doing. It's all about the one. That's what's so special about USA - is that it's not about bringing your name. It's about bringing your game.

DETROW: Tina Charles is - among many other things - a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder. She's covering the FIBA World Cup for TNT. Thank you so much.

CHARLES: Thank you. Thank you for having me.

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