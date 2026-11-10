Supreme Court hears case about farm working conditions

The Supreme Court looks at a case on Tuesday about the Department of Labor’s fine on a New Jersey farm employing seasonal workers through the H-2A visa program over claims that the farm didn’t provide adequate housing and fired workers before their contracts were up.

The case on Tuesday is over whether the Department of Labor should have the power to issue those fines using its own administrative judges, or whether the case should have gone to a federal court.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Juliet Stumpf, professor of law at Lewis & Clark Law School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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