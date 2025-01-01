BUCKS COUNTY, USA is a five-part docuseries filmed over four years that looks beyond politics to offer an impartial, human perspective on a deeply divided community in Bucks County, Pennsylvania — a purple county in the country's largest swing state. Through two 14-year-old best friends, Evi and Vanessa, caught between parents on opposite sides of America's culture wars, the series asks whether a community — and a country — can follow the example of its children and find a new path forward.

Watch the Trailer

Bucks County, USA - Preview

Episode Guide

Episode 1 - The Outbreak

Thursday, October 1st, 9pm on WVIA TV

COVID fury ignites a school board war in Bucks County over what can and can't be taught in schools. Best friends Evi and Vanessa are caught in the middle -- their own parents are political rivals. As the fight over the schools grows more bitter and personal, the stage is set for a gripping clash over power, identity, and who gets to shape the next generation.

Episode 2 - The Petri Dish

Thursday, October 8th, 9pm on WVIA TV

Vitriol escalates as battles over school policies intensify across Bucks County. A student roundtable and an unlikely alliance between two teachers with opposing political views offer a flicker of hope that it's still possible to reach across the aisle.

Episode 3 - Duck Soup

Thursday, October 15th, 9pm on WVIA TV

While the efforts to find common ground gain traction, a federal investigation over allegations of discrimination, a controversial new library policy, and escalating campaign tactics in the fight to win control of the school board push Bucks County closer to the edge.

Episode 4 - Peace Valley

Thursday, October 29th, 9pm on WVIA TV

As the school board elections reach a crescendo, the conflict gets personal. Amid brief moments of connection, students and parents alike suffer bullying, threats, and isolation, while activists take their battles to a national stage. Election night comes at last, and the community gathers, terrified and hopeful, to hear the results.

Episode 5 - What Will Your Story Be?

Thursday, November 5th, 9pm on WVIA TV

Election results arrive in an emotional wave of joy, tears, and fresh allegations. A new board stumbles, friendships are tested, and a national election heightens the stakes. Then, a deeply emotional roundtable cuts through it all -- clarifying what the series was always about: what is division doing to our children? The next generation dares to believe they'll find a better way.

Photo Gallery