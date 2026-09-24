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Pittston, PA 18640

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Fax: 570-655-1180

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Beyond the Broadcast: Meet WVIA Public Media

Beyond the Broadcast: Meet WVIA Public Media

Beyond the Broadcast: Meet WVIA Public Media

Join WVIA Director of Public Relations Julie Sidoni for an inside look at your local public media station. Discover how WVIA informs, educates, inspires, and connects communities through journalism, the arts, education, and more.

Tuesday, October 6th -  2:00 PM

Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, Wellsboro, PA

Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, Wellsboro, PA
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
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Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, Wellsboro, PA
134 Main St
Wellsboro, PA, Pennsylvania 16901