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Bucks County, USA Preview Screening & Panel Discussion

Bucks County, USA Preview Screening & Panel Discussion

Bucks County, USA- An interactive event beginning with a 30-minute preview of the acclaimed five-part series, Bucks County, USA from award-winning filmmakers Barry Levinson and Robert May.

● "A valuable video time capsule of America." -Richard Roeper, ROGER EBERT. COM

● "Engaging and fascinating. A wonderful and thought-provoking study of what ails us. This marvelous series provides enough material for you to reach your own conclusion and to ponder how we might address the divisions we confront as a nation. If we can." -David Corn, MOTHERJONES

● "Bucks County, USA is the American Story We Need Now. It is an extraordinary mirror of American discord and, more optimistically, a [series] that diagnoses the sources of discord and suggests possible remedies."-Carrie Rickey, THE PHILADELPHIA CITIZEN

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Julie Sidoni with director/producer Robert May, Kitty Semisch, and Vonna DeArmond, who participated in the documentary. Their cross-aisle communication efforts have extended beyond the series through bipartisan table conversations in their community, and they hope their model will spark a larger movement nationwide.

Support for this event comes from The Luzerne Foundation.

WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA Way
Pittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org