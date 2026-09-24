Conversations for the Common Good: The Pennsylvania Innocence Project

Conversations for the Common Good, The Impact of Wrongful Convictions

WVIA Public Media is partnering with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project to produce a special edition of Conversations for the Common Good, exploring the human impact of wrongful convictions and the pursuit of justice.

Presented in a panel discussion format, the program will feature compelling short-form documentaries that share the personal stories of individuals who were wrongly convicted. Alongside conversation with legal advocates, we will highlight the perseverance it has taken panelists to obtain freedom and the varying aspects of each impacted person's reentry journey.

The program will highlight the Pennsylvania Innocence Project's mission to exonerate innocent people, prevent wrongful convictions, and support formerly incarcerated individuals as they transition to freedom.

Together, WVIA and the Pennsylvania Innocence Project aim to foster public understanding, inspire meaningful dialogue, and recognize the courage, resilience, and hope demonstrated by those who continue the fight for justice.

CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION (CLE) OPPORTUNITY

Please Note: The CLE portion of this event is for attorneys only. The program and reception that follow are open to the general public.

4:00 to 5:00pm at WVIA Studios

Doors open at 5:15 for the reception, taping to follow.

Join the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and Myers, Brier & Kelly, LLP, to learn about the innocence movement in Pennsylvania, how wrongful convictions happen, and what you can do to help.

Hosted by WVIA, The Impact of Wrongful Convictions will explore the root causes of wrongful convictions and present the Pennsylvania Innocence Project's case review process through a discussion of exoneration cases handled by the Project.

This CLE session will highlight the scope of the innocence movement, provide insight into the real-life impact of wrongful convictions for our clients and their families, and explain what you can do to help move this important work forward.

CLE Credit: 1 hour

After the CLE presentation, guests are welcome to stay for a reception with light refreshments and a public panel discussion beginning at 6pm. The panel will be moderated by WVIA’s Tracey Matisak.

Important Note: If you wish to attend the CLE portion of the event, you must register using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/conversations-for-the-common-good-the-pennsylvania-innocence-project-tickets-1998425758239?discount=CLEaccess

Questions about the CLE or don't see CLE as a ticket option? Contact the team any time at development@PAinnocence.org.

