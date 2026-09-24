Join WVIA, Elmo, and Sesame Street friends on an African Safari Adventure

Join us at The Lands at Hillside Farms for a special screening of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure 🐘.

In Sesame Street’s first-ever safari, our friends embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery, taking them from the caring confines of the elephant sanctuary to the unpredictable African bush, where they come face to face with some of nature’s most iconic wildlife, including lions, zebras, giraffes and hippos.

Bring the whole family for a FREE, fun-filled morning featuring a special preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure at the beautiful farm in Shavertown. Enjoy the magic of Sesame Street alongside farm animals, outdoor activities, and family-friendly fun.

🌞 Family Fun

📺 Special Sesame Street Screening

🐄 Explore the Farm and Read to the Animals - Books Provided by WVIA Education

❤️ Create Lasting Memories with WVIA

☀️ This Event is Rain or Shine ☔️

📍 Location: The Lands at Hillside Farms - 65 Hillside Road, Shavertown, PA

Event Time: 9am to 1:00pm

Check in #1: 9:00am

Screener #1 at 9:30am: Sesame Street Screener Starts [Runs about 30min]

Check in #2: 10:00am

Screener #2 at 10:30am: Sesame Street Screener Starts [Runs about 30min]

Check in #3: 11:00am

Screener #3 at 11:30am: Sesame Street Screener Starts [Runs about 30min]

** Elmo will not actually be present at this event. Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure is a collaboration between Sesame Street and NATURE.

Hayrides available till 10:30am - 12:30pm [Family Ticket given at check in]