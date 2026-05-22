Keystone Edition - Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

Join Us in Studio for an Important Community Conversation

With ICE agents widely cracking down on immigration enforcement nationwide at unprecedented levels, they’re making their presence felt in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, too. With this episode of Keystone Edition, WVIA News will examine what’s happening in the region and public reaction to it.

Join us at WVIA Studios on May 6th at 7pm for a LIVE taping moderated by WVIA's Julie Sidoni with feature reporting by WVIA's Borys Krawczeniuk.

Panelists Include:

Congressman Dan Meuser (9th District)

Attorney Tracey Hubbard Rentas, Scranton

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan

Know Before You Go:



Registration is required

Parking at WVIA is free

Doors open at 6:30pm

Show taping begins promptly at 7pm

Keystone Edition premieres Monday, May 11th 7pm on WVIA TV.

Show encores:



Tuesday, May 12th 4pm

Thursday, May 14th 9pm

Friday, May 15th 2pm

Monday, May 25th 7pm

Tuesday, May 26th 4pm

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