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Keystone Edition - Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

Keystone Edition, May 6, 2026 in Pittston, PA.

Keystone Edition - Immigration in NEPA: American Dream or Nightmare?

Join Us in Studio for an Important Community Conversation

With ICE agents widely cracking down on immigration enforcement nationwide at unprecedented levels, they’re making their presence felt in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, too. With this episode of Keystone Edition, WVIA News will examine what’s happening in the region and public reaction to it.

Join us at WVIA Studios on May 6th at 7pm for a LIVE taping moderated by WVIA's Julie Sidoni with feature reporting by WVIA's Borys Krawczeniuk.

Panelists Include:
Congressman Dan Meuser (9th District)
Attorney Tracey Hubbard Rentas, Scranton
Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan

Know Before You Go:

  • Registration is required
  • Parking at WVIA is free
  • Doors open at 6:30pm
  • Show taping begins promptly at 7pm

Keystone Edition premieres Monday, May 11th 7pm on WVIA TV.

Show encores:

  • Tuesday, May 12th 4pm
  • Thursday, May 14th 9pm
  • Friday, May 15th 2pm
  • Monday, May 25th 7pm
  • Tuesday, May 26th 4pm

By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.

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WVIA Public Media Studios
Free
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
WVIA Public Media Studios
100 WVIA Way
Pittston, Pennsylvania 18504
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org