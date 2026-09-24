Pennsylvania 8th Congressional District Debate

WVIA will broadcast the 2026 8th Congressional District Debate live from the WVIA Studios in Pittston, PA on Thursday, October 29 at 7 p.m. The debate will simulcast live on WVIA-TV and WVIA Radio and will livestream on WVIA’s Youtube channel as well as at wvia.org.

The live debate for the 8th Congressional District will feature incumbent Congressman Robert Bresnahan (R) and Paige Cognetti (D).

Information on Robert Bresnahan can be found at: https://robforpa.com/

Information on Paige Cognetti can be found at https://paigeforpa.com/

The producer and moderator of the debate will be Tracey Matisak.

Audience Guidelines

WVIA is committed to providing a respectful, professional environment for candidates and guests during this congressional debate. To ensure the event can proceed fairly and without disruption, all audience members are expected to follow these guidelines:

This is a viewing-only event. Audience members are invited to observe the debate but will not have an opportunity to ask questions or directly address the candidates during the program.

Campaigning and political materials are not permitted. Political or campaign-related signs, buttons, pins, clothing or other visible displays, literature, handouts, or promotional materials supporting or opposing any candidate, party, or political cause may not be brought into or displayed at the event.

Audience disruptions are not permitted. Guests are expected to remain respectful throughout the debate. To maintain a neutral and uninterrupted environment, audience members are asked to refrain from applause during the debate except at the beginning and conclusion of the program. Shouting, chanting, heckling, or other behavior that interrupts or interferes with the debate will not be permitted.

These guidelines apply equally to supporters of all candidates and political viewpoints. WVIA reserves the right to deny entry or ask a guest to leave if these guidelines are not followed.

By registering for and attending the debate, guests agree to abide by these audience guidelines.

