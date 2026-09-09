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The Secrets Beneath Hazleton Premiere

The Secrets Beneath Hazleton Premiere

The event celebrates the upcoming WVIA original documentary and the people who made it possible!

The wait is over. Thank you for helping make The Secrets Beneath Hazleton a reality!

Before the documentary premieres to the public, join us for a special evening celebrating the story of Hazleton’s hidden history.

Be among the first to see the completed film, celebrate the discoveries we’ve uncovered together, and recognize the community members who helped bring these stories back into the light.

Your evening includes:

🤝 A reception with Kickstarter backers, local historians, and community members

🎬 An exclusive screening of The Secrets Beneath Hazleton before its public premiere on September 21 on WVIA

🎤 A live conversation with filmmaker Tim Novotney, featuring behind-the-scenes stories, unexpected discoveries, and audience Q&A

🗺️ Limited-edition Hazelton mine maps and posters available for pickup (or purchase) during the event

Event Schedule:

📅 Wednesday, September 9, 2026

🍰 Doors & Reception with light refreshments/beverages: 6:00 p.m.

🎬 Private Screening: 7:00 p.m.

🎤 Talk Back with the Filmmakers: 7:30 p.m.

📍 Hazleton Art League

Seating is limited, so please reserve your tickets in advance.

We can't wait to celebrate this milestone and share the film with the people who made it possible.

Hazleton Art League
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WVIA
570-826-6144
info@wvia.org
wvia.org
Hazleton Art League
31 West Broad Street
Hazleton, Pennsylvania 18201