100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Lewisburg, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!

WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Lewisburg, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!

🇺🇸 WVIA Celebrates American History with 1776 in Lewisburg!

RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 in Lewisburg, with performances running June 19–28.

After the Sunday, June 21 matinee at 2:30 PM, join WVIA’s Chris Norton for a special audience talkback featuring RiverStage board president Jove Graham, director Ellen Boylan, and award-winning history teacher Craig Specht. Cast members and audience members are encouraged to join the conversation exploring the people, events, and ideas behind America’s founding.

🎟️ Tickets and information available at riverstagetheatre.org

RiverStage Community Theatre
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
RiverStage Community Theatre
815 Market St
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania 17837