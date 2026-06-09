WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Lewisburg, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!
WVIA Commemorates American History with "1776" in Lewisburg, Featuring a Talkback After the Performance!
🇺🇸 WVIA Celebrates American History with 1776 in Lewisburg!
RiverStage Community Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical 1776 in Lewisburg, with performances running June 19–28.
After the Sunday, June 21 matinee at 2:30 PM, join WVIA’s Chris Norton for a special audience talkback featuring RiverStage board president Jove Graham, director Ellen Boylan, and award-winning history teacher Craig Specht. Cast members and audience members are encouraged to join the conversation exploring the people, events, and ideas behind America’s founding.
🎟️ Tickets and information available at riverstagetheatre.org
RiverStage Community Theatre
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
RiverStage Community Theatre
815 Market StLewisburg, Pennsylvania 17837