100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WVIA Education will be visiting the Wayne County Library

WVIA Education will be visiting the Wayne County Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home. 

Wayne County Library on October 14th at 10:30am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 1406 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431
Time: 10:30am to 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 253-1220
Reservations are not required but suggested

Wayne County Library
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Wayne County Library
1406 N. Main St
Honesdale, Pennsylvania 18431
https://www.waynelibraries.org