WVIA Education will be visiting the Wayne County Library

WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.

Wayne County Library on October 14th at 10:30am

Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old

Location: 1406 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431

Time: 10:30am to 11:15am

RSVP to the library: (570) 253-1220

Reservations are not required but suggested

