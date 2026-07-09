WVIA Education will be visiting the Wayne County Library
WVIA Education will be visiting the Wayne County Library
WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
Wayne County Library on October 14th at 10:30am
Recommended Age Group - 3-6 years old
Location: 1406 North Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431
Time: 10:30am to 11:15am
RSVP to the library: (570) 253-1220
Reservations are not required but suggested
Wayne County Library
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Wayne County Library
1406 N. Main StHonesdale, Pennsylvania 18431
https://www.waynelibraries.org