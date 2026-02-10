Tallulah Proulx is making history at the Winter Olympics

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Tallulah Proulx is just 17 years old, and this week, she is getting ready to compete in her first Olympics. The skier will compete in the giant slalom and slalom. She is the first female to represent the Philippines at the Winter Olympics. She's also the youngest Filipino to compete at the Games. The Philippines first competed in the Winter Olympics in 1972, but only made occasional appearances until Sochi 2014. Over the past decade, though, the country has been regularly sending athletes to the Games. Tallulah Proulx joins us now from the Olympics. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

TALLULAH PROULX: Hi.

DETROW: You - let's start with this. You carried the flag during the opening ceremony. What did that feel like?

PROULX: Honestly, it was so surreal. There is a little monitor where you could see all the other cities with the opening ceremonies. And then I was holding the flag. And I walked forward, and there were so many people watching and cheering, it felt honestly unreal. And I still can't believe that I had the honor to do that.

DETROW: What does it mean to you? I mentioned that milestone in the introduction, that you're the first woman to represent the Philippines in the Winter Olympics. What does that mean to you?

PROULX: I'm just so shocked. I thought I was the first Filipina alpine skier, but I didn't realize I was the first Filipina in the Winter Olympics. So I'm honestly just so honored that I get to be the one to, you know, kind of be the first one and maybe hopefully start a trend of more Filipina athletes participating in sports in general, and also winter sports, and just share my passion for skiing with the world.

DETROW: And I'm wondering. Like, growing up, was there anybody you looked to that made you think, this is doable for somebody like me? I can get there as well.

PROULX: Yeah, definitely. I looked up to Asa Miller a lot. He was a Filipino American who competed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics for the Philippines. And, you know, my parents saw him. I saw him. And we thought, you know, he's Filipino American. He was quite young in the first Olympics as well. And we kind of thought about perhaps taking that trajectory for my skiing as well. So he was definitely a big inspiration.

DETROW: What's your favorite part about skiing?

PROULX: I think there's a feeling that when you're skiing down the hill, whether you're racing or not, like, it's kind of - it can't be replicated with anything else. Like, the wind is in your ears. You know, you're going so fast on your skis, but at the same time, you're not really thinking about much other than, you know, being with the people you're skiing with and then the surroundings. You know, mountains are so beautiful, and I'm so grateful that I get to experience them almost every day.

DETROW: How are you thinking about what will make these races a success for you? Is it a medal? Is it a personal best? Is it knowing you did your best? Is it just being on the starting block? Like, what, to you, are you thinking about in terms of this will be an Olympics that went well for me?

PROULX: I think that keeping a positive mindset and just thinking of it as any other race. You know, I've gotten this far. I feel like I have nothing to lose. Of course, you know, it would be great to get a medal, but, you know, at the end of the day, I'm going to be competing against some of the most talented athletes in the world, and a lot of them I've been looking up to for ages, and so I'm not really expecting too much with the result. But I'm just looking forward to the experience and, you know, getting to the finish line, hopefully, and experiencing it all.

DETROW: That was Tallulah Proulx . You can catch her competing in the giant slalom and the slalom at the Olympics on February 15 and February 18. Thank you so much. I will be watching and cheering for you.

PROULX: Thank you.

