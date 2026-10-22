100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nobel laureate reflects on U.S. turn towards Russia

WBUR
Published October 22, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Trump administration has taken numerous actions favorable to Russia in recent days. It has exempted the country from a new sanctions law and agreed to buy Russian diesel, prompting heightened concern about the impact on Ukraine.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Oleksandra Matviichuk, the leader of a Ukrainian organization that won the Nobel Peace Prize for documenting alleged Russian war crimes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
News