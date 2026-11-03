Democrats win the Senate, setting up divided government for remainder of Trump's term

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Democrats have won a majority in the U.S. Senate, according to an NPR analysis based on a tally of race calls by The Associated Press. The victory sets up a new era of divided government after two years of unified Republican control.

The result gives Democrats a new check on President Trump through the oversight authority that comes with the majority and sets the stage for a long list of investigations that could come to dominate the remainder of his second term.

Democrats secured control of the chamber after Democrat Josh Turek defeated Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in Iowa, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The race for control of the House remains too early to call, .

The Senate win marked a remarkable turnaround for Democrats, and an electoral disaster for Republicans, who began the year with little expectation that their 53-47 majority was at risk. But with voters frustrated about the cost of living, the GOP was forced to compete in several states that Trump won by double digits in 2024.

Democrats needed to flip four GOP seats to win back the chamber. They were able to do so with victories in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Kansas and Iowa.

Their wins were boosted by a challenging political environment for the GOP. In addition to concerns about high prices, polls showed many voters upset about the war in Iran, the president's immigration agenda, his tariff policies and perceived corruption in government.

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In the closing weeks of the election, Trump took to the campaign trail and implored Republican voters to pretend he was on the ballot. But at a moment when Trump's approval ratings are hovering near historic lows, the argument was not enough to save the GOP majority.

Democrats rode to victory promising that a key focus would be their affordability agenda, but with Trump still in the White House, the party is unlikely to see many of their priorities signed into law.

In an interview with the Pod Force One podcast that was published Monday, Trump addressed the prospect of losing unified Republican control in Washington, saying he would block Democrats' legislation if they take control of Congress.

"I'll become Mr. Veto," Trump said, adding, "and then at some point we'll probably make deals."

Democrats will also still have to work with Republicans on must-pass legislation, including the 12 annual appropriations bills needed to fund the government.

Democrats will have more influence in other areas, namely nominations and oversight.

Senate Republicans have been key to securing confirmations for Trump's Cabinet and judicial nominations, and more nominations were expected in the final two years of his presidency. A Democratic majority now gives the party control over which nominees will get floor votes.

When it comes to investigations, Democrats have signaled an ambitious agenda, with potential inquiries into everything from the independence of agencies such as the Justice Department and Homeland Security, to the business interests of the president and his family.

Losing the majority marks a blow for Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., who set out to frame the stakes of the election in a September floor speech by saying "hard-working Americans would undoubtedly take a back seat" under a Democratic-led Congress. Thune is largely expected to stay on as the top Senate Republican when the new Congress convenes in January.

Across the aisle, Democrats' victory represents a vindication for Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who faced criticism from some progressives early in the president's second term that he was not doing enough to stand up to Trump.

In an October floor speech, Schumer said Democrats were ready to challenge Trump and Republicans' agenda.

"We are ready to hit the ground running to lower costs, rein in chaos and stop the corruption," Schumer said. "Republicans broke faith with the American people. We know we need to build that trust with the Americans back up, and we will."

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