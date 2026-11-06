'He's got to go': Hakeem Jeffries calls for Hegseth's removal but stops short of impeachment

Updated November 6, 2026 at 9:34 AM EST

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the New York Democrat who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House, says his party will push to end the war in Iran and hold Trump administration officials accountable after its midterm victories. But how far Democrats will go remains unclear.

Speaking with Morning Edition on Friday, Jeffries called the conflict a "war of choice" that "has skyrocketed gas prices, diesel prices and fertilizer prices," raising the cost of everyday goods.

He said Democrats "shouldn't have to wait" for the new Congress to act.

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But with majorities in both chambers, Jeffries said Democrats could pass a war powers resolution to try and force President Trump to end the war. If passed, it would present President Trump with the choice to either sign or veto it. Overriding a veto would require two-thirds majorities in both chambers. As of now, Democrats are short of a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

Jeffries stopped short of supporting impeachment proceedings against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has threatened to force a House vote on eight articles of impeachment unless Hegseth resigns.

"We'll have that conversation," Jeffries said, calling Hegseth "the most unqualified secretary of defense in American history."

Asked directly whether Hegseth should be impeached, Jeffries said, "I don't want to get out ahead of the caucus."

"He's got to go," he added.

Jeffries said the House Judiciary and Oversight committees would investigate alleged wrongdoing by the Trump administration.

Asked about voters calling for new Democratic leadership, including the next House speaker, Jeffries said the decision rests with the House Democratic Caucus. He defended Democrats' record, saying they had "battled Trump on every issue up until this point and then just decisively defeated him a few days ago."

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue button above.

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