100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's next for Nvidia after the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang

WBUR
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:52 AM EST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has resigned amid an investigation into his affair with a woman identified by U.S. intelligence officials as a suspected Chinese spy. His resignation also follows a New York Times report about another affair with a subordinate at the company.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher. She co-hosts the podcasts Pivot and High Stakes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
News