Sunday Puzzle: Net Worth
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name ending in "net," in any spelling.
Ex. Small room in which to eat meals --> DINETTE
1. Person with brown hair
2. Old crime show with the catchphrase "Just the facts, ma'am"
3. Puppet manipulated by strings
4. Soldier's weapon used for stabbing
5. Wind instrument akin to an oboe
6. Brass instrument related to the trumpet
7. Percussion instrument that a dancer clicks
8. Old French queen Marie ___
9. Singer Tammy
10. ___ Rankin, first woman in Congress
11. ___ Funicello, one of TV's original Mouseketeers
12. Comedian Carol
13. President Joe Biden's middle name
14. Newspaper chain that publishes USA Today
15. Villainous superintelligence system in the "Terminator" films
16. Something a baby sleeps in
Last week's challenge: Think of a famous writer with a three-word name. The first two letters of the last name followed by the first two letters of the middle name followed by the first two letters of the first name, in order, spell an adjective that describes this author today. Who is it?
Challenge answer: Edgar Rice Burroughs -> BURIED
Winner: Cary Seidman of Cleveland Heights, Ohio
This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Patrick McIntyre, of Seattle, and it's a little tricky. What item containing a silent U is commonly found in kitchen drawers?
If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 13th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.
