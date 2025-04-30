100 WVIA Way
High egg prices increase demand for baby chicks, resulting in nationwide shortage

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:43 AM EDT

There’s a run on baby chicks. High egg prices have prompted people to rely less on the grocery stores and instead be more self-sufficient by raising chickens to lay their own eggs at home. But stores can’t keep up with the increased demand.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Tik Root, staff writer at Grist, about the nationwide shortage of baby chickens and why they’re such a hot commodity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts
Here & Now Newsroom