'Wait Wait' for August 29, 2026: With Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix and panelists Peter Grosz, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Blame Canada, Again; America's Funniest Amazon Deliveries; Our Salad Days Are Over
Panel Questions
Roller Coaster Complaints
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a person in power with a special friend in the news, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Carisa Hendrix, the magician and fire-eater behind Lucy Darling, answers our questions about Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Peter talks to magician and fire-eater Carisa Hendrix. Carisa plays our game called, "Try eating THIS fire!" Three questions Flaming Hot Cheetos and other spicy foods.
Panel Questions
Welcome to Sorth Cuanto; The Opposite of A Blind Date
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Toilet Paper Downgrade; Don't Tread On Holiday Inn; Sorry—That's Not A Workout
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, after drones, what will be the next delivery trend?
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