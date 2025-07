Conventional wisdom says a one-page resume is the best bet for job seekers, but that may no longer be the case. Now, with artificial intelligence bots screening high volumes of job applications, a longer CV packed with relevant words and phrases may help applicants break through the first round.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Wall Street Journal columnist Callum Borchers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR