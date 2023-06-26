PrideFest 2023: A Photo Essay
The Rainbow Alliance leads the Pride Parade in Wilkes-Barre.
AIMEE DILGER
A man dressed in rainbow streamers started the Pride Parade with the Rainbow Coalition.
AIMEE DILGER
Derek Hilton and Deb Keller share a laugh. Keller painted her mohawk for Pride in Wilkes-Barre.
AIMEE DILGER
Drag queen Trixie Valentine shares a ride down Main Street in WilkesBarre.
AIMEE DILGER
Drag queen Trixie Valentine
AIMEE DILGER
Many people showed their pride by wearing rainbow clothes, makeup and waving flags.
AIMEE DILGER
AIMEE DILGER
A tiny supporter wears her rainbow best.
AIMEE DILGER
Revelers make their way to Public Square at the Pride Parade.
AIMEE DILGER
Some dressed in support of trans rights.
Aimee Dilger
Danny Howui of Taylor takes a rest in the shade.
Aimee Dilger
A young supporter hitches a piggyback ride down the parade route.
Aimee Dilger
Participants shout and carry signs in support of LGBTQ.
AIMEE DILGER
Many wore their pride at the parade.
AIMEE DILGER
Children gather candy at the parade.
AIMEE DILGER
Many stood in the crowd in support of LGBTQ pride.
AIMEE DILGER
AIMEE DILGER
Large crowds lined the street for the parade.
Aimee Dilger
Flags in support of LGBTQ were handed out along the parade route.
AIMEE DILGER
Members of the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Roller Derby turned out in support of Pride.
Aimee Dilger
Natalie Fox of Old Forge walked with her roller derby team wearing rainbow flags in her hair.
AIMEE DILGER
A young supporter carries a poster in the parade.
AIMEE DILGER
Marrisa Turner of Kingston wears rainbow glasses.
AIMEE DILGER
A crowd waits for the presentations at Pride.
AIMEE DILGER
A woman carries a sign in the parade.
Aimee Dilger
Cy the one-eyed cat was decked out in rainbow attire.
AIMEE DILGER
People young and old wore the colors of the rainbow for PrideFest 2023 in downtown Wilkes-Barre. NEPA Rainbow Alliance hosted the parade and celebration Sunday, June 25. This year's theme was "Lead With Love." Supporters of LGBTQA+ rights turned out for the event along Public Square which included speakers, drag performances, entertainment and vendors.