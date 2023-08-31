100 WVIA Way
Local

Times-Shamrock selling local newspaper group

By WVIA News
Published August 31, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT
The printing press at the Scranton Times building in downtown Scranton.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
The printing press at the Scranton Times building in downtown Scranton.

Times-Shamrock Communications has sold its newspaper group to Colorado-based Media News Group, according to a letter sent to employees today.

The sale is effective as of today, Thursday, Aug. 31, CEO James Lewandowski said in the letter.

Times-Shamrock Communications includes four daily newspapers in Northeastern Pennsylvania - The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, The Standard Speaker in Hazleton and The Republican Herald in Pottsville.

Lewandowski said the company's radio and billboard operations are not part of the sale.

WVIA News is following this story as it develops and will provide updates as they become available.

