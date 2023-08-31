Times-Shamrock selling local newspaper group

Times-Shamrock Communications has sold its newspaper group to Colorado-based Media News Group, according to a letter sent to employees today.

The sale is effective as of today, Thursday, Aug. 31, CEO James Lewandowski said in the letter.

Times-Shamrock Communications includes four daily newspapers in Northeastern Pennsylvania - The Times-Tribune in Scranton, The Citizens' Voice in Wilkes-Barre, The Standard Speaker in Hazleton and The Republican Herald in Pottsville.

Lewandowski said the company's radio and billboard operations are not part of the sale.

WVIA News is following this story as it develops and will provide updates as they become available.