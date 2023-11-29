New cycling attraction coming to Williamsport

Shaw Park in Williamsport is getting a first-of-its-kind cycling attraction for the city.

The city received an over $200,000 grant to build a pump track.

“We're looking forward to it not only being used by our local folks, but hopefully it will draw a little tourism to get folks from out of the area into Williamsport," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

A pump track is a series of small hills and banked turns. It’s designed for BMX riders and mountain bikers. But any cyclists can use it. The track helps teach bike control. The Williamsport version will have three separate tracks for beginners and intermediate and advanced riders. There’s a pump track in Connell Park in Scranton and at River’s Edge Family Bike Park in the Poconos. Other pump tracks are at private cycling parks.

Williamsport has to match the $224,100 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They are in talks with Lycoming County for support, said Slaughter.

The city first put out renderings of the pump track to gauge interest.

"It was overwhelmingly positive for people that wanted to see a pump track as part of our parks and recreation offerings," he said.

Investing in the city's parks and recreation has been a priority of Slaughter’s administration.

Just at Shaw Park, the city has reconstructed basketball and tennis courts as well as pickleball courts. UPMC Health Fund also helped to upgrade a walking and biking trail in the park. The city also opened up a splash this past summer at Shaw, which Slaughter credits Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti for helping make a reality.

The mayor said Shaw has gone from one of the most dilapidated parks in the city to one of the most heavily used.

"When it's all said and done, just initially here, we're going to have over a million dollars invested in it," said Slaughter.

Slaughter is expecting construction will begin on the pump track this spring. He is hoping it can be completed by early summer.