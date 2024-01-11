UPDATE: Scranton officer, one suspect in critical condition following 'gang-related' shootings

A Scranton Police Officer and one suspect remain in critical, but stable condition, following a shooting Thursday morning, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating a series of what they believe were targeted, gang-related shootings that led to the incident.

At a press conference Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police Major Mike Carroll said state police were called to an officer-involved shooting around 5 a.m. on the 500 block of Hyde Park Avenue in West Scranton.

1 of 2 — PSPMajorCarroll3-ScrantonPressConference011124.jpeg PSP Major Mike Carroll spoke Thursday at a press conference at the Scranton Police headquarters. A Scranton PD officer was shot early Thursday morning. Aimee Dilger 2 of 2 — PSPMajorCarroll2-ScrantonPressConference011124.jpeg PSP Major Mike Carroll briefly addressed the press at the Scranton Police headquarters. Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll and Mayor Paige Cognetti are pictured to his right. Aimee Dilger

“At the time of the incident, Scranton Police officers were investigating two additional shootings that occurred earlier in the evening," Carroll said.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office and state police say they are actively investigating three shootings that occurred on the 400 block of Harrison Avenue and the 300 block of Prospect Avenue in the city on January 10 and January 11.

Police said Thursday's shooting is connected to other shootings that occurred over the last few weeks in the Scranton area.

Early Thursday police officers had a portion of Swetland Avenue blocked off with yellow police tape. Around 10 a.m. some officers left the scene and sped down Main Avenue. At least two people were taken into custody in the 800 block of Landis Street, just over a mile away. It is unclear if those arrests are related to Thursday's shootings.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact State Police by calling 570-963-3156.