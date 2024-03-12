100 WVIA Way
Treasurer: State will automatically refund overpaid Luzerne County vehicle fees

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity
WVIA file photo
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, seen in this file photo, says the Pennsylvania Treasury Department will automatically process roughly 31,000 refunds for Luzerne County residents who are owed money due to the county eliminating its $5 annual vehicle registration fee.

More than 31,000 Luzerne County residents who overpaid on their vehicle registration fees will automatically receive refunds "as quickly as possible," state Treasurer Stacy Garrity says.

Treasury officials said they expect the refund process to be completed by May.

The overpayments resulted after Luzerne County eliminated its $5 annual vehicle registration fee. The county stopped collecting the fee in 2021, but some residents had paid for two-year vehicle registration renewals to cover 2021 and 2022.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo says that the county received an average annual revenue of approximately $1.5 million from the fees between 2019 and 2021.

Most refunds will be for $5, but some recipients are owed $10, $15 or $20, the treasurer's office said.

“I want to make the process of returning this money as simple as possible for everyone in Luzerne County who’s owed a refund,” Garrity said. “This situation isn’t their fault, and they shouldn’t have to fill out a form to get their money back. I’m very happy to work with Luzerne County officials to refund this money as quickly as possible.”

Overall, the state Treasury has more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property owed to more than one in 10 Pennsylvanians, with an average claim of $1,600.

Anyone can search for unclaimed property online at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property. For help with a claim, residents can call 800-222-4060 or email tupmail@patreasury.gov.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joins WVIA News from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader. His 24 years of experience in journalism, as both a reporter and editor, included several years at The Scranton Times-Tribune. His beat assignments have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.

You can email roger at rogerdupuis@wvia.org
See stories by Roger DuPuis | WVIA News