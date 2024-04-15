DA's office investigating death of Luzerne County prison inmate

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of an Edwardsville man who was held at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF) last month while awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

DA Sam Sanguedolce confirmed his office's investigation into the March 27 death of Roy W. Deronde Jr., 50, who he said was in county custody.

Ocean County, N.J. Jail Roy W. Deronde Jr., 50, was a Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate who died March 27. His death is under investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office. Deronde was being held at LCCF while awaiting extradition to New Jersey, where the Edwardsville man was wanted in connection with a fiery 2022 car crash that left one person injured.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews confirmed to WVIA that her office responded to an area hospital in connection with Deronde’s death.

Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo on Monday said she would issue a statement once the investigation is complete.

Officials with the Ocean County, N.J. Prosecutor's Office confirmed to WVIA that Deronde was wanted in connection with a February 2022 multi-vehicle crash there that allegedly injured a passenger in a vehicle Deronde was driving.

Plains Township Police in a Facebook post reported that a patrol officer observed a male acting suspicious at Sheetz, 1233 State Route 315 in Plains Township in the early hours of March 26.

Police said the male was identified as Deronde, who they determined was wanted by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department in New Jersey. He was then lodged at LCCF pending extradition to New Jersey.

Manchester Township Police in a 2022 Facebook post alleged that Deronde ran a red light and struck two other vehicles, resulting in a fiery crash that injured his passenger. Police said Deronde then fled and was apprehended after a 24-hour search, during which he went around knocking on doors asking residents to call a taxi.

Deronde initially was charged with assault by auto, leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury, hindering apprehension and obstruction of justice, the post stated.

It was not immediately clear on Monday how and when Deronde was released from custody in New Jersey and returned to Pennsylvania. Ocean County Sheriff's officials said questions needed to be submitted by email, and did not immediately respond to an email from WVIA.

Following Deronde’s arrest in Plains Township, District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz set bail at $25,000, and he was jailed to await an extradition hearing which had been set for April 3 before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.