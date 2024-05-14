Lackawanna County jury deliberating in Robert Baron murder trial

Jurors have heard the final words from the prosecution and defense and are deliberating the fate of murder suspect Justin Schuback.

Closing arguments from the defense and prosecution wrapped up early this afternoon in Lackawanna County Court, and the jury left the courtroom at 12:23 p.m. to weigh the evidence against Schuback, 38, who stands accused of killing Old Forge restaurant owner Robert Baron in 2017.

Defense attorney Bernie Brown sought to convince jurors that the Commonwealth failed to present evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Schuback killed Baron, robbed his business and disposed of his body on the night of Jan. 25-26, 2017.

"Close enough isn't good enough. Probability and possibility isn't good enough," said Brown, who has sought to cast doubt not just on the physical evidence presented during four-and-a-half days of testimony, but to cast suspicion on others, particularly Baron's son, Bobby Baron.

"The government didn't carry that highest burden in the land," Brown said, before placing his hands on Schuback's shoulders as he concluded his statement.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell in his closing statement argued that "the overwhelming evidence all points to the defendant."

"It all fits as to where he was that night," Powell said.

Schuback, who is being tried before Judge Terrence R. Nealon, faces charges including first-, second- and third-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty at a county court arraignment in June.

Background and basics

Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli’s Restaurant in Old Forge, failed to show up at the eatery as usual on the morning of Jan. 26, 2017 and never contacted anyone, which family said was uncharacteristic of him.

Despite evidence of a bloody attack inside the restaurant and blood found inside a car that Baron had been using, his remains were not located until March 2023.

Investigators said Schuback was a suspect from early in the case, but it took several years to uncover the evidence necessary to make an arrest.

During a press conference following Schuback's arrest last year, Powell said advances in cellular phone tracking technology eventually helped them trace Shuback's movements around the time Baron disappeared.

While cellphone tracking allegedly places Schuback at Ghigiarelli’s on Jan. 25, 2017 and in the woods near the power pole line early the next day, defense attorney Brown has pointed out that there is no blood or DNA evidence placing his client inside the restaurant, where Baron is believed to have been killed.

And, Brown argued, there was no DNA or blood evidence on clothing recovered from Schuback’s home tying him to the crime.

However, a state police corporal testified later that Schuback’s DNA was found in the Hyundai Baron Sr. had been using.

Brown: Five questions for jurors

Brown urged the jury to consider five questions in weighing the case against Schuback:



If Schuback killed Baron, how did he get inside the restaurant?



If Schuback killed Baron, why was there no physical evidence placing him inside the restaurant?



If Schuback killed Baron, how did he break in, fight and kill Baron, clean up the scene, and remove a dead body in the amount of time he allegedly was in the restaurant?



If Schuback killed Baron, how did he manage to show up at home later that morning with no blood on him?



What about other reasonable suspects?

Powell: Not what, but who

Powell's questions for the jury were more succinct: Did a murder take place? And did the defendant commit the murder?

He was adamant that the basics of the crime itself have been well established.

"We know there was a brutal robbery and attack in the restaurant," Powell said. "It doesn't matter how they gained access. What happened isn't in dispute."

"The question is who," he said.

He told jurors that questions of motive, opportunity, and evidence all pointed to Schuback.

"He was desperate for drugs, no job, no money, looking for his next fix," Powell said, adding that Schuback owed money to his only supplier, Pat Boyle.

As for opportunity: Powell noted that Schuback's whereabouts were largely unknown for a five-hour period when neither Boyle nor his girlfriend, Kortney Rake, knew where he was.

Powell argued that facts, as well as phone evidence, surveillance video and DNA evidence all pointed to Schuback.

Awaiting a verdict

Counsel for both sides returned to the courtroom around 2:30 p.m. as the jury had a question regarding access to "range to tower" cellphone tracking evidence that was used to place Schuback in and around the crime scenes.

WVIA will bring you more information as it becomes available.

