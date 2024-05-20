Photo focus: Cycle Kitchen opens in Scranton

Sunday, May 19 marked opening day for the Cycle Kitchen in South Scranton’s Connell Park. Volunteers with theAnthracite Bicycle Coalition spent years planning the project, which will teach cyclists how to fix bikes and become self-sufficient. The “community bike shop” is free to use and will be open Saturday mornings and Monday evenings.

The City of Scranton had plans to demolish the former storage building, but cycling advocates said they convinced Parks and Rec to let them repurpose the site. ABC President Gene McDonough worked dozens of hours in the days leading up to the event to make sure it was ready.