Photo focus: Cycle Kitchen opens in Scranton
Bill Puchalski (right) of Cedar Bike Shop tuned up bikes on Sunday outside the Cycle Kitchen at Connell Park.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Bill Puchalski (left) and Kyle Brazen of Cedar Bike Shop worked on bikes for attendees at the Cycle Kitchen grand opening celebration.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
A makeshift course gave cyclists a way to test out their new rides at Connell Park.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Clarks Summit residents Jason (left) and Samson McDonough tried out the Connell Park pump track for the first time. The Anthracite Bike Coalition added the feature with volunteers in 2021.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Cycle Kitchen volunteers explain how the community tool library works to families on Sunday afternoon. The co-op will be open Monday evenings and Saturday mornings.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Cycle Kitchen volunteers Rob Reichle (left) and Tom McLane load bikes into the building at the end of the event.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Patrick Sine, a mechanic and an Anthracite Bike Coalition board member, retrieves training wheels for an attendee on Sunday. Cycle Kitchen volunteers use the tool library to fit bikes with the gear they have on-hand.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Dozens of used bicycles fill the Cycle Kitchen. Volunteer mechanics will help people work on the bikes so they're ready to ride in the future.
Tom Riese / WVIA News
Sunday, May 19 marked opening day for the Cycle Kitchen in South Scranton’s Connell Park. Volunteers with theAnthracite Bicycle Coalition spent years planning the project, which will teach cyclists how to fix bikes and become self-sufficient. The “community bike shop” is free to use and will be open Saturday mornings and Monday evenings.
The City of Scranton had plans to demolish the former storage building, but cycling advocates said they convinced Parks and Rec to let them repurpose the site. ABC President Gene McDonough worked dozens of hours in the days leading up to the event to make sure it was ready.