Fighting the good fight: Cartwright honors Pittston's Pulpit Boxing with new U.S. flag

Angel Johnson began boxing at the age of 10, and it took him some time to learn the true benefits of the sport.

"The first time I sparred, I thought the object was to just hit people," Johnson, 23, said. "But really it helps you with control, respect, discipline. And just it gives you courage."

Johnson is a member of Pulpit Boxing, a non-profit gym in Pittston. Founded by the Rev. Samuel Washington in the basement of Perspective Church nearby, the gym on Broad Street offers people in the community a chance to strengthen their minds, bodies, and outlook on life.

"I know many people that came here and actually became something with boxing," Johnson said.

The gym's work was spotlighted Monday as U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright visited to present Washington and his team with a brand new American flag, which was specially flown over the U.S. Capitol earlier this year at Cartwright's request.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, right, speaks about a new American flag that he presented to Pittston's Pulpit Boxing gym on Monday. From left are Tyler McAlpine, Cartwright's veteran constituent advocate and a Marine veteran; Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo; Rev. Samuel Washington, the gym's owner and founder; Jonas Crass, a member of Cartwright's communication team and an Army veteran; and Cartwright.

"I'm here to tell you that Pulpit Boxing is one of the organizations in our area that goes above and beyond for our residents and our community," Cartwright said.

"At any age level, members of our community feel at home and part of the family when they enter this place," he added. "There have been some incredible stories of growth, trial, redemption to come out of this gym."

Washington started the gym about 13 years ago. It moved from the basement of his nondenominational church to rented space next door, a corner building with windows and visibility.

Its target audience? Anyone really, of any age. But the common denominator seems to be people at risk, people trying to find their way.

"I think the biggest purpose that we have, is to give hope to people," Washington said.

"When you talk about being at risk, you're really dealing with people who maybe don't see very much in the future for themselves," he added.

"And then they come here, and all of a sudden, they start thinking, 'Man, this thing is getting real. I might I might be good at this,' you know, and they can make a living, they can change their life around."

1 of 3 — 07152024_Boxing006 The Rev. Samuel Washington, founder of Pulpit Boxing, speaks at the Pittston gym as U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright listens. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 3 — 07152024_Boxing007 U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright speaks with members of Pulpit Boxing. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 3 — 07152024_Boxing003 Angel Johnson jokes with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright while talking about how Pulpit Boxing improved his life. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Cartwright was joined at the ceremony by Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo.

"I live four doors up the street," Lombardo said. "I see them here night and day working, and it's a very important part of our community. They do a great job."

"The Rev. has taught the individuals here not only the skills and qualities that you need to be a good boxer, but also to be a good citizen — not only here in our community, but in the larger community," Lombardo added.

Reflecting on his own experience, Johnson agreed.

"It has been a big journey for Pulpit. As it has expanded it has helped more kids, more adults," he said.

Around the gym are flags of many nations representing the heritage of people who have trained here — Italy, Ireland, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Scotland — but Washington said their American flag was getting a little worn, and such a special replacement would be truly welcome and have pride of place above the ring.

Helping Cartwright present the flag were two members of his staff who served in the military: Veteran Constituent Advocate Tyler McAlpine, who is a Marine veteran, and communications staffer Jonas Crass, who is an Army veteran.

"This is in honor of the noble work they do to inspire our kids and young adults in the community to excel in school, avoid drugs and alcohol, and stand up against bullying," Cartwright said. "Your organization's efforts are truly commendable and greatly appreciated."