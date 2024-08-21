100 WVIA Way
Two dead after blast tears through Lackawanna County home

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 21, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
The property at 1020 Mount Cobb Road, Jefferson Township, is seen Wednesday on the day after an explosion and fire fatally injured two residents. The cause remained under investigation later Wednesday.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
The property at 1020 Mount Cobb Road, Jefferson Township, is seen Wednesday on the day after an explosion and fire fatally injured two residents. The cause remained under investigation later Wednesday.

Two residents of a Jefferson Twp. home are dead after the building exploded and caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said 75-year-old Diane Gruss was fatally injured and died at the scene when her home in the 1000 block of Mount Cobb Road exploded.

Leon Gruss, 91, also was injured in the explosion and fire. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said Leon Gruss died at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Buglio ruled the 91-year-old's death accidental and caused by burns he suffered in the explosion.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson Twp. Fire Company are investigating the incident, according to Rowland and Buglio.

Two people are dead after a home in the 1000 Block of Mount Cobb Road in Jefferson Twp. exploded on Tuesday.
WVIA News
/
Google Maps
Two people are dead after a home in the 1000 Block of Mount Cobb Road in Jefferson Twp. exploded on Tuesday.

