Two dead after blast tears through Lackawanna County home

Two residents of a Jefferson Twp. home are dead after the building exploded and caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said 75-year-old Diane Gruss was fatally injured and died at the scene when her home in the 1000 block of Mount Cobb Road exploded.

Leon Gruss, 91, also was injured in the explosion and fire. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said Leon Gruss died at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Buglio ruled the 91-year-old's death accidental and caused by burns he suffered in the explosion.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Jefferson Twp. Fire Company are investigating the incident, according to Rowland and Buglio.