Williamsport feeding, donating more to 'beloved community' during annual Dream Week

Williamsport nonprofits have reinvigorated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message by giving back during Dream Week.

The community is celebrating Dream Week to honor the social justice activist’s life. Williamsport nonprofits took on his message by giving back to community members in need with King's dream to create a “beloved community,” said Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action president and CEO Rachelle Abbot.

MLK Day is a National Day of Service, encouraging Americans to volunteer in their communities.

“Over the last 20 years, we have been focusing on illustrating the legacy of Martin Luther King through various activities,” she said. “Martin Luther King Day became a day of service based on his quote that all Americans can serve. In terms of serving, it's not like the big things, right? It can be packing food. Or you know, doing a large scale event, or it could be something small like bringing something to your neighbor, helping someone in need.”

The nonprofit (STEP) organization focuses on diversity inclusion for communities pursuing social and economic success.

The community gives back through donations and financial support. Throughout the area, drives for clothing, hygiene and food reflect the public’s need. Dream Week is coordinated by STEP AmeriCorps, the Lycoming County United Way, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Lycoming College, Pennsylvania College of Technology, the United Churches of Lycoming County and the James V. Brown Library.

“One of Martin Luther King's big dreams was the ‘beloved community’ and trying to develop that and what that looks like. STEP AmeriCorps has been very vital in the engagement and development of Dream Week,” Abbot said.

Part of King’s message lives on with Sojourner Truth Ministries, 501 High St., and the Central PA Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Dr. Both are vital social service members helping people with food insecurities in Lycoming County.

“We all really incorporate a lot of what Dr. King has always envisioned for us, what he has always wanted — there's a lot of inclusion, there's no separation. We're breaking down barriers, everybody's treated equally,” said volunteer coordinator Sean Watkins.

“Just like one of his famous quotes that he's always said, ‘I dream of a day where my children will be judged not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,’" Watkins said. "You see that here on a daily basis. Whether it's the good or the bad, everybody is interacting with the fellow sojourners and volunteers. And you just see it playing out day by day, the vision that Dr. King had. It's a beautiful thing.”

Sojourner Truth will continue providing meals for people in need. Last Saturday, they provided lunch and will do the same tomorrow, serving a spaghetti lunch between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., said pastor and director Rev. C. Angelique Labadie-Cihanowyz.

“We have a dozen volunteers coming from different organizations. They're really using Sojourner Truth ministries to give back to the community,” she said.

The ministry, named after the American abolitionist and activist for African American and women’s rights, served about 36,400 meals last year. It was 5,000 more than they served in 2023, Labadie-Cihanowyz said.

“We're a small staff, shoestring-budget organization, and we simply could not do it if it weren't for all the help of the community. Not just us, but all these great organizations, they make it stronger,” she said. “I'm so proud to be in Williamsport, serving here along with so many other people who just really are looking out for the people in this great community.”

They urge people to check their Facebook page for when free meals are available.

“Those who come in, many are food insecure, and some are unsheltered, we offer them a brown bag lunch to take away, because we do have people that come here that don't have a next meal,” said Labadie-Cihanowyz. “Nothing else, we can give them a meal for now and something related to hold them over, so that accounts for some of our higher numbers.”

1 of 2 — Foodbank1.JPG A portion of collected goods that the food bank will donate this week. Chase Bottorf / WVIA News 2 of 2 — IMG_9819.JPG People facing food insecuraties can visit the Central PA Food Bank and pick out the food they want here. Chase Bottorf / WVIA News

The food bank has also seen a rise in food needs throughout its 27 covered counties.

The need has grown since the COVID pandemic, said Central PA Food Bank services training coordinator Emily Camerer.

“I'll echo what we're seeing in Harrisburg (headquarters). I work on the emergency line down there, as well as up here in Williamsport. We have more need than during the height of the pandemic, as far as people that are asking for help that normally hadn't before, with none of the additional funding and support that we did during the pandemic,” she said. “This is actually why we're considering this a new kind of a hunger pandemic that we have not seen before.”

The food bank has enough donated food for about 400 families. But they are advocating these struggles more than ever with Dream Week, Camerer said.

“This last time this happened, our shelves were overflowing with food. We had huge support coming from all levels, and this time we don't. So we're having to be nimble, and there's less food to select from which is not great, especially when you're trying to feed kids or seniors,” she said. “No one wants to talk about how they're struggling, so we really feel the mission to be able to advocate on their behalf and on our agency's behalf.”

The food bank has tripled the amount of food boxes. They are prepping about 4,600 boxes a month while budgets are shrinking, Camerer said. They prepped about 1,500 boxes last year.

“Without having the additional funds coming from the fed and state levels, which we are still advocating for, a lot of things just keep getting cut. There's no end in sight with the things that are going to be cut,” Camerer said.

The food bank helps people get signed up with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program helps relieve an agency for food needs, Camerer said.

“It's so much better if you can just go to a grocery store and pick out exactly what you need,” she said.

People can donate on their website.

Dream Week continues through Saturday. Other upcoming service opportunities are available for volunteers or those in need:



The Central PA Food Bank will pack food boxes between 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday; the American Rescue Workers will have a clothing drive between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



On Friday, Central PA Food Bank’s Fresh Express distribution will be at Firetree Place between 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.



On Friday, the American Rescue Workers congregate luncheon will be held between noon to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Several other events are set for the week:

