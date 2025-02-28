100 WVIA Way
Former Abington Heights superintendent placed on leave from Southern Lehigh post

WVIA | By James Zipprodt | WDIY
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:12 PM EST
Michael Mahon
LinkedIn photo
Michael Mahon

A Lehigh Valley superintendent who formerly worked in Lackawanna County has been forced to take a leave of absence.

Michael Mahon took over the superintendent role for the Southern Lehigh School District in 2021. Prior to that, he served as superintendent for the Abington Heights School District in Lackawanna County for 17 years.

The Southern Lehigh School District confirmed Thursday that Mahon has been placed on administrative leave. No further details were provided. Mahon’s appointment runs through June 2026.

The news comes shortly after tensions rose at Monday’s board meeting. Board president Emily Gehman said Mahon’s work often causes divisions amongst the board. She emphasized that it’s their job to “take action to correct the superintendent’s judgement” if necessary.

Other board members spoke against Gehman’s comments, saying that type of discussion belongs in an executive session meeting and showing support for Mahon.

In a response, Mahon expressed his willingness to discuss any concerns in either a public or private setting. He also voiced pride in the work he’s done and said he intends to continue working as he has been.

Mahon and members of the board otherwise declined to comment.
James Zipprodt | WDIY
