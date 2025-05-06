'Something really spectacular': New park set for Scranton

A site in Scranton that hugs the shore of the Lackawanna River, where coal once became gas, will be turned into recreational space for Lackawanna County.

“It's going to be something really spectacular to have in downtown Scranton," said Kristin Magnotta, Lackawanna County Director of Economic Development.

The county has a lease agreement with UGI Utilities for seven acres of land in a Boomerang shape around the Lackawanna River, said Kristin Magnotta.

The park will be off Cliff Street, just below the county’s Electric City Trolley Museum and the Steamtown National Historic Site. Plans for the park have been in development for more than seven years.

UGI will remediate the location. Past iterations of the gas company owned a manufactured gas plant at the site that closed in 1954.

"Basically, what we have to do is make sure that none of ... the residual ... coal tar ... will get to the river," said John Mason, UGI spokesperson.

UGI plans to build a wall and restore the bank along the river.

At one time, there were nearly 800 manufactured gas plants across the Commonwealth. The plants “gasified” coal during the late 1800s to early 1900s to heat and light homes, commercial and industrial properties.

Lackawanna County Up-to-date rendering of a new Lackawanna County park in downtown Scranton between the Lackawanna River and the Steamtown National Historic Site.

Lackawanna County is using about $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the $6 million project. The rest will be grant-funded, said Magnotta.

Magnotta walked through the property on a warm spring day. She held site plans and squinted in the sun as she pointed to show how the park would eventually take shape.

Recently, the property was cleared of overgrown vegetation. There were several individuals living in the area. Magnotta said the county worked for a couple of months to get them help and shelter before any work began.

One of the unique features of the future park is the event lawn and stage with a band shell.

"It opens up an opportunity for us if we have these pavilions for us to host other things downtown that maybe there wouldn't be an event space otherwise," she said.

A bridge will be built to connect the park with the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail across the river.

"It'll be another extension of the trail, and the trail being an extension of the park is just, it really marries together very well," Magnotta said.

A turf area will serve as a dog park. There will be a plaza, a playground and a boat launch, plus bathroom facilities. A parking area will be developed. The park will be ADA accessible.

Magnotta said construction is set to start in spring 2026.