EVENTFUL: Scranton's Arts on Fire, Electric City Improv, Williamsport's Garden Art Show this weekend

The first full weekend of June has plenty of fun events happening all over the area. This is a good weekend to immerse yourself in the arts, whether it be at an improv show in Scranton or a visual arts event at a community garden in Williamsport. First, a festival at the Scranton Iron Furnaces will highlight the region’s industrial history.

Facebook / Arts on Fire Festival Iron pour demonstrations will be seen at this weekend's Arts on Fire Festival in Scranton.

A metal artist and blacksmiths will do live pours of molten iron from a furnace at this weekend’s Arts on Fire Festival at the Scranton Iron Furnaces.

The event hosted by the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will feature art vendors, workshops and demonstrations highlighting the region’s industrial history.

The vendors and hands-on activities will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also Saturday, and new this year, is a youth arts showcase featuring artwork based on the theme of energy.

On Sunday, workshops will be presented on blacksmithing, photo archeology and more. Pre-registration is required.

Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8

Scranton Iron Furnaces

159 Cedar Ave., Scranton

Electric City Improv

Scranton's new improv company, Electric City Improv, will present a show every Friday at their new space downtown beginning this weekend. A team of players will perform a show, all made up, based on suggestions from the audience.

The founder, Sharon Phillips, says two different improvised shows will be performed every week.

At 7:30 p.m., there is "going to be our short-form show, which is the ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ style comedy,” she said. “Nine o’clock is sort of the more artsy improv, it’s called long-form.”

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Electric City Improv is located at 227 Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton.

The first show is more fast-paced and family friendly, and the later show features monologues delivered by local stand-up comedians.

This weekend, Electric City Improv will host an open house and improv jam Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. At a jam, anyone can take the stage with the other players, or just watch.

The company also has some classes coming up, including improv for teens and a summer camp for kids.

Electric City Improv on Haley's Happy Hour Founder Sharon Phillips discusses upcoming comedy shows and classes at Electric City Improv. Listen • 4:00

Shows every Friday at 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Open House

Saturday, June 7

6 to 9 p.m.

227 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

Facebook / Way's Garden Way's Garden is the setting for the Bald Eagle Art League's annual Art Show. The tradition started in 1946.

The region’s artistic talents will be on display Sunday at the Way’s Garden Art Show in Williamsport as the garden begins to bloom.

Professional and youth artists will display and sell their work around the garden. There will be live music, food and plenty of art to see.

The long-running tradition is hosted by the Bald Eagle Art League. The group partnered with Lycoming Arts to expand the event as part of Williamsports Arts Weekend.

The festivities will begin during Williamsport First Friday and a juried art competition is planned for Saturday.

Right next door from the garden, Trinity Church will host a Strawberry Festival Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Facebook / Way's Garden Locally made art and the blooms of the season will be displayed at the Way's Garden Art Show.

Sunday, June 8

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Way's Garden

West 4th St., Williamsport

