EVENTFUL: Scranton's Arts on Fire, Electric City Improv, Williamsport's Garden Art Show this weekend
The first full weekend of June has plenty of fun events happening all over the area. This is a good weekend to immerse yourself in the arts, whether it be at an improv show in Scranton or a visual arts event at a community garden in Williamsport. First, a festival at the Scranton Iron Furnaces will highlight the region’s industrial history.
Arts on Fire Festival
A metal artist and blacksmiths will do live pours of molten iron from a furnace at this weekend’s Arts on Fire Festival at the Scranton Iron Furnaces.
The event hosted by the Pennsylvania Anthracite Heritage Museum will feature art vendors, workshops and demonstrations highlighting the region’s industrial history.
The vendors and hands-on activities will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Also Saturday, and new this year, is a youth arts showcase featuring artwork based on the theme of energy.
On Sunday, workshops will be presented on blacksmithing, photo archeology and more. Pre-registration is required.
Arts on Fire Festival
Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8
Scranton Iron Furnaces
159 Cedar Ave., Scranton
Electric City Improv
Scranton's new improv company, Electric City Improv, will present a show every Friday at their new space downtown beginning this weekend. A team of players will perform a show, all made up, based on suggestions from the audience.
The founder, Sharon Phillips, says two different improvised shows will be performed every week.
At 7:30 p.m., there is "going to be our short-form show, which is the ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway’ style comedy,” she said. “Nine o’clock is sort of the more artsy improv, it’s called long-form.”
The first show is more fast-paced and family friendly, and the later show features monologues delivered by local stand-up comedians.
This weekend, Electric City Improv will host an open house and improv jam Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. At a jam, anyone can take the stage with the other players, or just watch.
The company also has some classes coming up, including improv for teens and a summer camp for kids.
Electric City Improv
Shows every Friday at 7:30 and 9 p.m.
Open House
Saturday, June 7
6 to 9 p.m.
227 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton
Way’s Garden Art Show
The region’s artistic talents will be on display Sunday at the Way’s Garden Art Show in Williamsport as the garden begins to bloom.
Professional and youth artists will display and sell their work around the garden. There will be live music, food and plenty of art to see.
The long-running tradition is hosted by the Bald Eagle Art League. The group partnered with Lycoming Arts to expand the event as part of Williamsports Arts Weekend.
The festivities will begin during Williamsport First Friday and a juried art competition is planned for Saturday.
Right next door from the garden, Trinity Church will host a Strawberry Festival Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Way's Garden Art Show
Sunday, June 8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Way's Garden
West 4th St., Williamsport
Other things to do this weekend:
- NEPA Gives, a 24-giving campaign in the region, concludes with a block party on Wyoming Avenue in downtown Scranton Friday at 5 p.m.
- The Weatherly Hillclimb is a one-mile race in Carbon County in which drivers try to drive uphill at the fastest time. Click here for the event schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- The Lackawanna County Heritage Fair at Montage Mountain runs through Sunday.
- Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston will host a Murder Mystery Night Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m.
- The Monroe County Master Gardeners will host a Plant Sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.