State regulators approve UGI Utilities natural gas rate hike

UGI Utilities natural gas customers will pay higher rates starting Oct. 28.

The state Public Utility Commission approved a settlement Thursday that raises a typical residential customer’s utility’s long-term rates by 6.7%.

The customer, someone who uses 72.9 hundred cubic feet of gas a month, would pay $110.51 instead of the current $103.57.

UGI distributes natural gas to about 690,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in 46 Pennsylvania counties.

The rate hike is unrelated to periodic rate changes based on what UGI pays for natural gas.