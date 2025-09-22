Four-month closure process to begin immediately for SCI Rockview, Quehanna Boot Camp

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced Friday that it will immediately begin a four month closure process of SCI Rockview in Centre County and the Quehanna Boot Camp in Clearfield County.

"Today's announcement comes after a thorough review of stakeholder input and analysis of the impact of closure on staff, department operations, the community, and the incarcerated population," said Laurel Harry, DOC's secretary.

The DOC said every employee at both locations will be guaranteed a job offer within 67 miles at their existing pay and classification levels. Boot camp and other specialized programming and housing units will be relocated to other facilities and continue to operate, according to a DOC press release.

The state recommended closing SCI Rockview and the Quehanna Boot Camp because of declining prison population statewide and the need for significant maintenance spending on the facilities. These closures are expected to save the state up to $100 million over future years.

Sydney Roach / WPSU / WPSU The Quehanna Boot Camp is one of several facilities the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is considering for closure, pointing to needed repairs, empty beds and public safety concerns since there is no fence surrounding the facility.

Speaking ahead of Friday's decision, the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association questioned why the state is moving forward with this decision even though there is no state budget in place.

"These closures were pitched as a way to save the commonwealth money, but taxpayers are still conservatively spending well north of $150 million on properties that have already been closed but haven't been repurposed," said Michael Ohler, PSCOA's president. "The department is more interested in playing budget games than focusing on the safety and quality of life of our brave corrections officers and staff."

Ohler also questioned the DOC's promise to offer a job to every employee, saying there are few openings at SCI Benner and 67 miles is a long way to commute.

Rural Pa. 'is getting really hit'

State Rep. Mike Armanini, a Republican who represents parts of Clearfield and Elk counties, said the decision to close the Quehanna Boot Camp and SCI Rockview is another hit to the state's rural communities.

"You know, we've had many closures. Now, of course with Quehanna, SCI, the closing of Penn State DuBois … Rural Pennsylvania right now is getting really hit by the current (Shapiro) administration," Arminini said.

The DOC estimates more than $7 million will be lost in Centre and Clearfield counties from closing the prisons. That's from lost annual payments to local vendors and the economic impact for each employee who moves, according to the state's 2025 Closure Report.

Armanini said he's worried rural populations will continue to drop if Quehanna and SCI Rockview employees decide to move instead of commuting long distances to their new jobs.

It's not clear yet what will happen to the facilities after closure. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers worry the state will keep spending money on basic maintenance, like it has with other prisons that have closed.

"We certainly cannot continue to pay high costs for mothballing or anything like that with these facilities that we're getting no benefit out of," said State. Rep. Paul Takac, a Democrat who represents part of Centre County, including Rockview. He opposed the shutdown. "None of that burden should fall to local taxpayers."

