Wind, rain leave thousands powerless across Pennsylvania, with more intense weather to come

WVIA | By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
Screenshot from PPL Electric Utilities outage map
Thousands of customers were without power across a broad area of Pennsylvania on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 30, 2025, as strong winds and heavy rain lashed the region.

There's a good chance you could be reading this on your cellphone in a darkened home or office.

Heavy rain and winds left thousands of customers without electricty across a broad swath of Pennsylvania on Thursday, with more intense weather set to come, including on Halloween.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Binghamton, N.Y. office has issued a wind advisory for all of Northeast Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Wind advisories also have been issued by NWS' State College, Philadelphia/Mount Holly and Pittsburgh offices, effectively covering much of the state.

PPL Electric Utilities' online outage map on Thursday afternoon showed weather-related issues across its service area, which covers a large chunk of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Utilities covering neighboring areas, including FirstEnergy and UGI, also were reporting outages.

What to expect

Here is what to expect, according to NWS:

  • Light winds tonight will shift westerly and increase Friday morning behind a departing low pressure center.
  • West-northwest winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts of 40-50 mph are expected Friday afternoon, evening and into the Friday night.
  • Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
  • Tree limbs or weak trees could be blown down.
  • Scattered power outages could occur.
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation.
