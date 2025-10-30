Wind, rain leave thousands powerless across Pennsylvania, with more intense weather to come

There's a good chance you could be reading this on your cellphone in a darkened home or office.

Heavy rain and winds left thousands of customers without electricty across a broad swath of Pennsylvania on Thursday, with more intense weather set to come, including on Halloween.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Binghamton, N.Y. office has issued a wind advisory for all of Northeast Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Wind advisories also have been issued by NWS' State College, Philadelphia/Mount Holly and Pittsburgh offices, effectively covering much of the state.

PPL Electric Utilities' online outage map on Thursday afternoon showed weather-related issues across its service area, which covers a large chunk of Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Utilities covering neighboring areas, including FirstEnergy and UGI, also were reporting outages.

What to expect

Here is what to expect, according to NWS:

