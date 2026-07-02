America250 in NEPA: Battle of Wyoming ceremony, fireworks among July 4th events in region

One of the bloodiest chapters in Northeast Pennsylvania's history will be remembered on the 250th Anniversary of American independence.

The Wyoming Commemorative Association will host its annual ceremony marking the 1778 Battle and Massacre of Wyoming at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4 on the grounds of the Wyoming Monument in its namesake Luzerne County borough.

It is one of several events across the region scheduled to celebrate not just Independence Day, but Northeast Pennsylvania's role in the struggle to win and maintain American liberty.

Observations will run the gamut from festivals and fireworks to historic open houses and somber remembrances.

Roger DuPuis / WVIA News Floral tributes to patriots killed in the 1778 Battle and Massacre of Wyoming stand at the base of the Wyoming Monument in Wyoming Borough during an annual commemoration of the bloody clash during the Revolutionary War.

Luzerne County: Wyoming Monument ceremony

Perhaps the most significant local event connected with the American Revolution, the Battle and Massacre of Wyoming was fought on July 3, 1778, in what is now Exeter, Luzerne County.

The battle was between British-led loyalists and Iroquois allies and American settlers in the Wyoming Valley. It has been called a massacre for the killing of 360 Americans, including civilians, many of whom were slain as they attempted to flee.

IF YOU GO



● WHAT: Annual observance marking the 248th anniversary of the Battle of Wyoming. The event is free and open to the public.

● WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday

● WHERE: Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming Borough

● MORE INFO: Wyoming Commemorative Association Facebook page

Their bones were later reburied decades later beneath the monument which now stands on the site.

The annual commemoration first took place on July 3, 1878, on the centennial of the battle, with then-President Rutherford Hayes giving the keynote address.

This year's keynote speaker will be Dr. Christopher Pearl, history department chair and co-coordinator of the American Studies program at Lycoming College, whose research specializes in the American Revolution and the founding of America, event organizers said.

The chair and master of ceremonies at the event will be William Conyngham, a direct descendant of Colonel Zebulon Butler, who commanded the colonial forces who fought at the Battle of Wyoming in 1778.

The ceremony will open at 10 a.m. with music by the Wyoming Valley Concert Band and the placing of floral tributes by veterans, fraternal, and patriotic organizations. There will be tent seating in case of rain.

Luzerne County: Zebulon Butler House Museum

The Zebulon Butler House Museum in Wilkes-Barre will be open from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday following the ceremony.

The residence, which was home to four generations of the Butler family, is undergoing restoration. It was built in 1793 and incorporated parts of a 1773 log cabin.

It is located at 313 South River St. More details about the event can be found here.

***

FIREWORKS, PARADES AND OTHER EVENTS

Here is a selection of events from across the region. You can also find more family-friendly activities from our partners at Discover NEPA.

Thursday, July 2

Lackawanna County

● Carbondale: Carbondale Community Chorus in Memorial Park, followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

● North Pocono: North Pocono Minisink Lions Club’s Annual Fireworks Extravaganza, North Pocono Football Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m., rain date Monday, July 6.

Friday, July 3

Lackawanna County

● Scrantastic Spectacular: Family-friendly events begin at 4 p.m. on Courthouse Square, Scranton. Fireworks will follow the 7:30 p.m. Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic concert.

● South Abington Twp.: Rotary Club of the Abingtons 40th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Hillside Park, 1188 Winola Road. Parking opens at 5 p.m. and is $10 per vehicle. The show starts at dusk.

Luzerne County

● Hazleton: Paul and Lisa DeAngelo Family Foundation annual Independence Day Festival, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., City View Park.

● Wright Twp.: Events begin at 3 p.m. at Wright Township Municipal Park, fireworks at dusk.

Schuylkill County

● Frackville: Concessions open at 5 p.m. at Frackville Little League/Softball Complex, 301 W. High St. Fireworks begin at dusk, rain date Sunday, July 5.

Wayne County

● Honesdale: Downtown Honesdale Central Park. Vendors open at 1 p.m., music starts at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

● Lake Ariel: Parade starts at 7 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company.

Wyoming County

● Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock Rotary Club Fireworks, Tunkhannock High School athletic field, 135 Pennsylvania Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m., live entertainment 7-9:30 p.m., and fireworks. Rain date Sunday, July 5.

Saturday, July 4

Carbon County

● Lehighton: 9:30 p.m., downtown Lehighton.

Columbia County

● Berwick: Crispin Field. Food trucks open at 5 p.m., Catawissa Military Band at 8 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Rain date Sunday, July 5.

Luzerne County

● Wilkes-Barre: Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration, Noon to 10 p.m. at Kirby Park, Market Street. Fireworks begin between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Susquehanna County

● Montrose July 4th Celebration: A full day of events begins with a fun run at 7:45 a.m. and will include arts and crafts, a chicken barbecue, an 11 a.m. patriotic parade and fireworks around 8:45 p.m.

Wayne County

● Lake Wallenpaupack: Wallenpaupack Area High School, fireworks at dusk. Rain date Sunday, July 5.

Sunday, July 5

Lackawanna County

● Jessup: Family fun day and fireworks. Events begin at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Field, with fireworks at dusk.

Luzerne County

● Hazleton: Vendors, activities at City View Park starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.