Award winning writer to speak at Lycoming College conference

PEN/Faulkner Award-winning poet and novelist to speak at Lycoming College.

Benjamin Alire Sáenz, of El Paso, Texas, will speak during the second annual Lycoming College Undergraduate Research Conference. Sáenz was the first Hispanic winner of the PEN/Faulkner Award in 2013 for his collection of short stories, “Everything Begins and Ends at the Kentucky Club.” Three writers are chosen annually for the PEN/Faulkner award by its board of directors. The award is given to writers with the best published works of fiction.

Sáenz’s work furthers with a collection of poetry, “Calendar of Dust”; Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe”; “Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World”; Sammy and Juliana in Hollywood”; and “He Forgot to Say Goodbye.” Along with winning the PEN/Faulkner award, he won the Stonewall Award, the Pura Belpré Award and the Lambda Literary Award.

The Undergraduate Research Conference is dedicated to students focusing on humanities through research. Over 70 students were selected to present their research for this year’s conference. Their research will be considered for publication in Lycoming’s humanities research journal, “Mid-Atlantic Humanities Review: A Journal of Undergraduate Research.”

The conference will take place on April 6 at 5 p.m. in the Trogner Presentation Room, Krapf Gateway Center. For more information visit https://www.lycoming.edu/humanities-research-center/humanities-conference.aspx.