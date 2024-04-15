100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local farmers can make some cash in Wayne County

By WVIA News
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:44 AM EDT

Farmers can apply to Wayne County’s new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).

It helps farmers develop conservation plans to protect local streams and improve their crop and livestocks’ well-being.

The Wayne County Conservation District received $1.173 million from the state’s conservation commission to start the program.

Applications are open until April 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. and an on-farm pre-application meeting is required. To schedule a pre-application farm visit, call the conservation office at 570-253-0930.

For more information on the program, visit the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program webpage.
Tags
News Briefs WayneWayne County Conservation DistrictAgriculture
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News