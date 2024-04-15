Local farmers can make some cash in Wayne County
Farmers can apply to Wayne County’s new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP).
It helps farmers develop conservation plans to protect local streams and improve their crop and livestocks’ well-being.
The Wayne County Conservation District received $1.173 million from the state’s conservation commission to start the program.
Applications are open until April 30, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. and an on-farm pre-application meeting is required. To schedule a pre-application farm visit, call the conservation office at 570-253-0930.
For more information on the program, visit the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program webpage.