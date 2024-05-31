Off-duty State Trooper found guilty in Tioga County fatal car crash

An off-duty State Trooper was found guilty of vehicular homicide and traffic violations for a Tioga County fiery car crash last year.

Trooper Michael J. Brown illegally crossed a double-yellow line in Sullivan Township on Feb. 11, 2023.

He was trying to pass a car on Route 6 on his way to the police barracks in Mansfield, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

Brown’s Jeep Grand Cherokee then crashed into Christine Woodward, a 47-year-old teacher and mother of three, in an oncoming vehicle in the left lane. After her car caught on fire, Woodward died at the scene.

Pa. Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement that Brown was convicted Friday after a weeklong trial. He remains free on unsecured $50,000 bail ahead of sentencing.