100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expanded dental care available in Wilkes-Barre

By WVIA News
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT

The Wright Center will expand its dental services at its health center in Wilkes-Barre.

The organization will purchase three dental chairs and related equipment through a $148,400 grant from the Moses Taylor Foundation.

The center provides affordable, nondiscriminatory and comprehensive dental services, including routine check-ups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, X-rays, oral cancer screenings, extractions, emergency services and denture care.

The office is located at 169 North Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre and dental care is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tags
News Briefs Luzerne CountyThe Wright Center
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News