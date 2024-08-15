Expanded dental care available in Wilkes-Barre

The Wright Center will expand its dental services at its health center in Wilkes-Barre.

The organization will purchase three dental chairs and related equipment through a $148,400 grant from the Moses Taylor Foundation.

The center provides affordable, nondiscriminatory and comprehensive dental services, including routine check-ups and cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, X-rays, oral cancer screenings, extractions, emergency services and denture care.

The office is located at 169 North Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre and dental care is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.