Mosaic Mural Project in Montrose still seeking donations

The first mosaic mural in Montrose is complete.

The artwork was done over two years by a dozen volunteers and led by mosaic artist Elaine Helvig. Called “Dare to Dream,” it takes up most of the back wall of the Church Street Market in the borough. The market is home to Slanted Art Cooperative Gallery and the artists are members of its co-op.

While work is done on the mural made of ceramic tiles, stained glass and mirrors, larger donor tiles that will line the bottom of the mural are still available for a donation.

Tiles up with to 32 characters including spaces are $25 and over. Tiles with up to 64 characters including spaces are $100 and over.

The deadline for donor tiles is Friday, Aug. 23.

Donations can be made in person at the gallery on Church Street. Contact Slanted Art for more details at 570-243-1075.