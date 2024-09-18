Local history fair will be held in Dickson City
The Lackawanna Historical Society will host the third annual Local History Fair on Sept. 28.
More than 30 local historical societies, museums, authors, and other history-doers from across Northeast Pennsylvania will gather from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.
Participants include:
- Archbald Borough Historical Society
- Breweriana Aficionado
- Carbondale Historical Society
- Carbondale Township Historical Society
- Clifford Township Historical Society
- Daughters of the American Revolution
- Dickson City Historical Society
- Dunmore Cemetery Tour
- Everhart Museum
- Author John Fitzgerald
- Forest City Area Historical Society
- Frances Dorrance Chapter Society for PA Archaeology
- Gouldsboro Historical Society
- Greenfield Township Historical Society
- Jermyn Historical Society
- Cheryl Kaiser, family archive and preservation specialist
- Lackawanna & Wyoming Valley Railway Historical Society
- Lackawanna County Library System (LCLS)
- Lackawanna County's Electric City Trolley Museum
- Lackawanna Heritage Valley
- Lackawanna Historical Society
- Montrose Fire Museum
- Old Forge Historical Society
- Pennsylvania American Legion
- Author Nick Petula
- Rail-Trail Council of NEPA
- Susquehanna County Historical Society
- The Waverly Community House
- Waymart Area Historical Society
- Wayne County Historical Society
They’ll share information about their membership, collections and programs.
More details about available resources and upcoming events will also be available. Local souvenirs, books and DVDs will be on sale.