Local history fair will be held in Dickson City

The Lackawanna Historical Society will host the third annual Local History Fair on Sept. 28.

More than 30 local historical societies, museums, authors, and other history-doers from across Northeast Pennsylvania will gather from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City.

Participants include:



Archbald Borough Historical Society

Breweriana Aficionado

Carbondale Historical Society

Carbondale Township Historical Society

Clifford Township Historical Society

Daughters of the American Revolution

Dickson City Historical Society

Dunmore Cemetery Tour

Everhart Museum

Author John Fitzgerald

Forest City Area Historical Society

Frances Dorrance Chapter Society for PA Archaeology

Gouldsboro Historical Society

Greenfield Township Historical Society

Jermyn Historical Society

Cheryl Kaiser, family archive and preservation specialist

Lackawanna & Wyoming Valley Railway Historical Society

Lackawanna County Library System (LCLS)

Lackawanna County's Electric City Trolley Museum

Lackawanna Heritage Valley

Lackawanna Historical Society

Montrose Fire Museum

Old Forge Historical Society

Pennsylvania American Legion

Author Nick Petula

Rail-Trail Council of NEPA

Susquehanna County Historical Society

The Waverly Community House

Waymart Area Historical Society

Wayne County Historical Society

They’ll share information about their membership, collections and programs.

More details about available resources and upcoming events will also be available. Local souvenirs, books and DVDs will be on sale.