Watch the state 139th House District candidates debate

By WVIA News
Published September 20, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT

The candidates for the state 139th House District debated Thursday night in Wayne County.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jeffrey Olsommer faced off against Democratic candidate Robin Skibber in the Wallenpaupack Area Middle School auditorium in Hawley. The League of Women Voters of Pike County hosted the debate.

Olsommer won an April 23 special election against Skibber to serve out the rest of former Rep. Joseph Adams' term, which ends Nov. 30. Their Nov. 5 election contest will determine who serves a two-year term beginning Dec. 1.

The 139th district covers parts of Wayne and Pike counties.

Blue Ridge Cable carried the event and you can see the recording here.

