Republican legislators like some of Shapiro's proposed budget, just not all the spending

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s latest budget address lasted 92 minutes, but even state Rep. Jonathan Fritz admired it.

“I'll give the governor credit. He's a very dynamic and gifted speaker,” said Fritz, R-Wayne, one of the state House’s most conservative members.

Fritz even found things in Shapiro’s proposed 2025-2026 budget he likes.

“So, I like his pro-business attitude,” Fritz said. “I like his proposals on permit reform. I like his attention on funding the Pennsylvania State Police and growing our state parks.”

Shapiro’s proposed record spending? Not so much.

The budget proposes spending $51.5 million, about $3.6 billion more than the current spending plan. It’s the first time a governor proposed spending more than $50 billion.

“My anxiety is that we continue to outspend our revenues, and that leads to a structural deficit and a looming fiscal cliff,” Fritz said.

Top Republicans cited the same worry.

In a statement, House Republican Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, said only growing the state’s energy economy will solve its budget woes.

“Here is what we can say with certainty about the governor’s proposed budget – this will not be the final product,” Topper said. “It spends too much, and it grows government too much and is unsustainable in the future.”

'Today’s budget proposal is a very solid plan to deliver critical growth, freedom, and opportunity to every Pennsylvanian,' Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said. 'Gov. Shapiro’s plan is a commonsense approach to progress in our state, balancing fiscal responsibility with a bold vision for improving the lives of our families and workers.'

The budget also proposes drawing down $1.6 billion from the state Rainy Day Fund. Financial analysts caution against relying on one-time revenue sources because another source must be found for future years.

Shapiro only indirectly mentioned the drawdown during his speech.

“We have the resources that we need to make smart investments now and to maintain a responsible balance in reserve,” he said.

In statements afterward, top Democratic legislators didn’t mention the Rainy Day Fund at all.

“Today’s budget proposal is a very solid plan to deliver critical growth, freedom, and opportunity to every Pennsylvanian,” Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said. “Gov. Shapiro’s plan is a commonsense approach to progress in our state, balancing fiscal responsibility with a bold vision for improving the lives of our families and workers.”

Rank-and-file House members dismissed concerns about the drawdown, calling the budget a starting point for negotiations.

“It is by no means draining of the Rainy Day Fund,” said Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna. “That is nothing that I, nor this governor I believe, would support.”

Mullins praised Shapiro’s increased education funding for “continuing to level the playing field” between wealthier and poorer school districts.

“It is a budget proposal that is focused on improving lives and livelihoods in Pennsylvania,” Mullins said.

Rep. Kyle Donahue, D-Lackawanna, also referred to the budget’s Rainy Day Fund reliance as a starting point.

“But, you know, I think we need to make, continue to make, investments in public education. We need to rein in the cyber charter schools. We have hospital issues that we need to address,” Donahue said. “We have upcoming, energy issues that need to be addressed. And I think that's addressed in this too.”

State Rep. Maureen Madden, D-Monroe, the chairwoman of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, praised Shapiro’s increases in spending on elderly health and long-term care, oversight of area agencies on aging; on housing, childcare and volunteer fire departments.

“He touched on all of the subjects which my constituents and the stakeholders in my community come and talk to me about,” she said.

State Rep. Jeff Olsommer, R-Wayne, found things to like too.

“He talked a little bit about tax cuts, which is good news,” Olsommer said. “He talked about relief for the firemen. There was good news in there for the medical field ... rural hospitals ... I was glad to hear that there were some modest increases in education. “

But Olsommer and state Rep. Dane Watro, R-Schuylkill, sounded spending concerns, too.

“There's many opportunities to invest in our communities,” Watro said. “I feel hopeful for child care centers and education and housing and stuff like that ... However, the thing that I'm really struggling with right now, that I can't get behind, is the $3.6 billion spending increase.”