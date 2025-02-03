Wayne County offers community through grief, caregiving support groups

Wayne County Area on Aging will host two support groups this February for caregivers and those who are grieving.

Each meeting will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Earl J. Simons Senior Center, 323 Tenth St. in Honesdale.

The Caregiver’s Support meeting is on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Grief Support meetings are on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Wednesday, Feb. 26. Agency staff asks people to RSVP by Monday, Feb. 10, for the Grief Support meeting and by Monday, Feb. 17 for the Caregiver’s Support meeting.

For more information, call 570-253-4262.

— Isabela Weiss